Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
Resources
More Obituaries for Lela Parlier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lela Ann Parlier


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lela Ann Parlier Obituary
Lela Ann Parlier, 71, of Guymon, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Heritage Community Manor.

The daughter of Mamie Jo Bryan, she was born January 15, 1948 in Matador, Texas. Lela was a longtime Guymon resident, and homemaker. She graduated from Guymon High School and attended college. She attended the Nazarene Church and the Assembly of God.

Lela is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David Alfred Parlier, two infant sons, David Jr. and Danny Wayne and one silster, Helen Walker.

She is survived by three children: Gena Whitehead of Duncan, Oklahoma, Dale Whitehead of Casper, Wyoming and Yancey Parlier of Duncan; four grandchildren: Beron and Robert Petty and Jane and Shelby Whitehead; four great grandchildren: Xavier, Briana, Jason and Ora. Survivors also include five siblings: Don Merwin, Rose Parlier, Nancy Mongold, Kathy Wilson and Mary Lemmones.

Memorial services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bunch -Roberts Chapel. Family inurnment will in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now