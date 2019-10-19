|
Lela Ann Parlier, 71, of Guymon, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Heritage Community Manor.
The daughter of Mamie Jo Bryan, she was born January 15, 1948 in Matador, Texas. Lela was a longtime Guymon resident, and homemaker. She graduated from Guymon High School and attended college. She attended the Nazarene Church and the Assembly of God.
Lela is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David Alfred Parlier, two infant sons, David Jr. and Danny Wayne and one silster, Helen Walker.
She is survived by three children: Gena Whitehead of Duncan, Oklahoma, Dale Whitehead of Casper, Wyoming and Yancey Parlier of Duncan; four grandchildren: Beron and Robert Petty and Jane and Shelby Whitehead; four great grandchildren: Xavier, Briana, Jason and Ora. Survivors also include five siblings: Don Merwin, Rose Parlier, Nancy Mongold, Kathy Wilson and Mary Lemmones.
Memorial services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bunch -Roberts Chapel. Family inurnment will in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019