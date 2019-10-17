|
Lena M. Reed, 86, longtime Guymon resident passed away Friday evening, September 27, 2019 at the Heritage Community Manor in Guymon.
The daughter of Thelbert and Mary (Mangus) Ricord, Lena was born April 21, 1933 in Chester, Oklahoma. She attended school in Seiling, Oklahoma, graduating in May 1951.
Lena and Gene Boyd were united in marriage on August 19, 1951 in Okeene, Oklahoma. The Boyd family moved to Guymon in 1957 from Vici, Oklahoma. Lena worked as a homemaker and as a book keeper at the First National Bank. Gene preceded her in death on January 28, 1972.
On April 18, 1980, Lena and Wilford Reed were united in marriage in Guymon. Wilford preceded her in death on August 7, 2010. Lena was a member of the First Christian Church, where she enjoyed attended the Christian Women's Fellowship. She also loved to spend her time gardening.
Survivors include her son, Don Boyd of Guymon and daughter, Cheryl Grudier and husband, Ron of Oologah, Oklahoma; along with her five grandchildren: Madison Brooks and Kelby Brooks of Oologah, Oklahoma, Jamie and husband, Tommy Thomas of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Jason Grudier of Skiatook, Oklahoma and Justin Grudier of Owasso, Oklahoma; and three great grandchildren: Ally, Leven and Torin Thomas, all of Skiatook, Oklahoma.
A private family graveside committal will be held at the Boyd family plot in the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon with Rev. Larry Watson officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Lena may be given to the Guymon First Christian Church. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019