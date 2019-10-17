Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Humphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Ray Humphrey


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Ray Humphrey Obituary
Former Elkhart resident Leon Ray Humphrey, 75, died Monday, October 14th, 2019 northwest of Guymon, OK.

Leon was born April 12th, 1944 in Boise City, OK. to Melvin and Phyllis Humphrey.

He then married his High School Sweetheart, Janice Moller in 1965 and they were married for 34 years before Janice's passing.

Leon worked as a farmer all of his life before retiring in 2011 and moving to Murphy, TX. Subsequent to his retirement, Leon still returned to the tri-state area regularly to farm with friends.

Memorial services will be Friday, October 18th at 2:00 p.m. at the Elkhart Church of God with Rev. Charlie Mendenhall officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now