Former Elkhart resident Leon Ray Humphrey, 75, died Monday, October 14th, 2019 northwest of Guymon, OK.
Leon was born April 12th, 1944 in Boise City, OK. to Melvin and Phyllis Humphrey.
He then married his High School Sweetheart, Janice Moller in 1965 and they were married for 34 years before Janice's passing.
Leon worked as a farmer all of his life before retiring in 2011 and moving to Murphy, TX. Subsequent to his retirement, Leon still returned to the tri-state area regularly to farm with friends.
Memorial services will be Friday, October 18th at 2:00 p.m. at the Elkhart Church of God with Rev. Charlie Mendenhall officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019