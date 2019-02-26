Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Church
5561 NW Expressway,
View Map
Linda Buxton Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Buxton announces her passing after a brief illness, on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Raymond Buxton and Royce (Lay) Buxton, and sister, Carolyn (Buxton) Landess. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Brenda Buxton, her identical twin, brothers and sister-in-laws, Carroll & Linda Buxton, Raymond & Dianna Buxton, and "Special Cousins, Jon & Patty Burmeister. Linda will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
She was born in Beaumont, TX. She attended Guymon Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1971. She was very active in her church community at Life Church in Oklahoma City where she was a greeter and hostess. Linda enjoyed gardening and loved to travel. One of her greatest passions in life was the love of her Yorkies, "Sadie, Tori & Zoe."
Viewing will be Tuesday, 9am to 9pm with family present from 5pm to 7pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home. Funeral Service in memory of Linda will be held on Wednesday, February 27, at 11:00 a.m., at Life Church, 5561 NW Expressway, with Rev. Ronnie Brumley officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Linda to Life Church Global Missions Ministries. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
