Linda LoRee Hiser, 77, passed from this life on November 3, 2020, at Morton County Hospital in Elkhart, KS. Linda was born December 15, 1942, in Liberal, KS, the only child of Lloyd Homer and Ada Viola Fowler Hiser. Linda was the granddaughter of two early pioneer families in the area, Charley A. and Tamer Ella Fowler and George and Luella Hiser.
Linda's childhood was spent on a farm about halfway between Guymon, OK and Elkhart, KS. She had many pet dogs, her special horse, Jip, and chickens. One year Linda was able to participate in part of the annual Point of Rocks Trail Riders journey to Guymon. She was a farm girl and loved living in the country with the wide open spaces and beautiful sunrises and sunsets. She also loved to go fishing with the family on the weekends, usually at Lake Carl Etling or Clayton Lake. In her adult years, Linda had many faithful animal companions also. Her special dogs, Chai and Sunday Mae, were an important part of Linda's life. Linda took over the management of the family farm after her father's death and was still involved with running the family business at the time of her passing.
Education began for Linda in the Guymon Public schools where she spent 12 years. After graduation from Guymon High School in 1960, Linda continued her education at Panhandle A & M College in Goodwell, graduating in 1964 with a degree in Business Administration. Linda became a high school teacher and taught English and Business classes for 6 years in the schools at Weskan, Norcatur and Jennings, KS. Linda furthered her education at Fort Hays University earning a Master's degree in Business Education in 1970.
Family history was of special interest for Linda and her Mother and they spent several years traveling to various states and going to the courthouses to find the actual records and original documents that related to their family genealogy. Linda had an amazing knowledge of the family history going back several generations and frequently informed other family members of the family stories and people that were in the family ancestry.
Seeing new places and traveling to far off lands was in Linda's blood. Her ancestors had moved frequently to various locations and Linda felt her desire to travel came about naturally. While Linda's Mother was still living, they traveled to Hawaii, Niagara Falls, the Pacific Northwest, and several countries in Europe. This was in addition to all the exploring around the United States that they had done in their genealogical travel searches.
After Linda lost her father, Linda continued to take many exciting trips and learned much about the cultures and customs of many different countries. Linda was able to explore and enjoy many trips with Dr. Perido and his wife and friends. Their travels took them to Antarctica, South America, Canada, Egypt, Australia, Europe and other countries.
Many adventures and travels also were made with Linda's cousins, Donnita and Gary Wilson and LaVern Daniluk. The group traveled to Europe and took a couple of river cruises through Hungary, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Luxembourg. Linda was also able to tour France including Normandy where she was thanked as an American for defending France during WWII by the grateful French citizens. Linda really enjoyed visiting Paris and Prague. Other adventures took Linda to Alaska. Through Linda's years of travel she was able to experience and travel to each continent except the Arctic.
The Elkhart community and Texas County, OK were home for Linda. After moving back to the Oklahoma Panhandle in the 1970's, Linda became a member of the Friendly Neighbors Home Extension Club. She later joined the Coterie Club and loved being a member and the fun of being one of the Red Hat Ladies. She was also involved with the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce. Linda loved baseball and was one of the Elkhart Dusters most ardent fans.
Linda was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Elkhart. Declining health kept her from attending as much as she wanted in her last few years.
Linda is survived by first cousins Ella Durham, Donnita Wilson, LaVern Daniluk, Ruth Harrington, Pearl Turner, Linda Taylor, Marjorie Stritzke and Lois Luellen. She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, many aunts and uncles – Lenora Ferguson, Bertha Fowler, Wardie Fowler, Austin Fowler, Mattie Fowler, Lillian Pugh, Harold Fowler, Maude Kyte and Everett Hiser. She was also preceded in death by many first cousins – Charlie Ferguson, Glen Ferguson, George Ferguson, Jr, Alice Cooper, Mary Hill, LeRoy Ferguson, Paul Fowler, Wayne Fowler, Oneta Underwood, Alice Willis, Kenneth Fowler, Lonnie Fowler, Leonard Fowler, Homer Fowler, David Pugh, Vernon Kyte, Marcella Vanergriffe, Margaret Crafts, and Ada Kyte.
