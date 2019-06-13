Linda Stewart, age 75, of Perry, Oklahoma passed away of ovarian cancer June 7, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her husband and daughters by her side.

Linda Lou Wilson was born to Evelyn(Grammer) and H. Paul Wilson on November 16, 1943 in Sherman, Texas. The family moved to Guymon, Oklahoma when Linda was five. She graduated from Guymon High School in 1962 and married Gerald Wayne Stewart June 9, 1962. Throughout most of their marriage, Gerald served as minister of the Church of Christ in Keyes, Guymon, and Perry. Linda was a supportive minister's wife, homemaker, and mother. She always showed great love and concern for her family, and even as she lay in her hospital bed during her final months, she always made sure her husband was being taken care of.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Evelyn Wilson. She is survived by husband Gerald Stewart, daughters Patricia Rozell and husband Robert of Tulsa, OK, Cheryl Messenger and husband Chad of Garden City, KS, four grandchildren, Ross Rozell of Tulsa, OK, Caitlyn Ellison and husband Troy of Tulsa, OK, Alex Messenger of Garden City, KS and Michael Messenger of Garden City, KS, sisters Cynthia Rodman of Guymon, OK, and Nancy Kinslow and husband Mike of Bastrop, TX. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends. Her first great-grandchild, Tucker Ellison, is expected in July.

There will be no public service. We know that Linda-wife, mother, grandmother-will be remembered for her kind and loving demeanor and sweet smile. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on June 14, 2019