Louie Kathryn Remmel, 100, longtime prominent resident of Guymon, OK, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 in Kerrville, TX.
Louie was born in Guymon on June 25, 1919 to panhandle pioneers, Lola K (Deakin) and Robert Lee Jackson. She was the youngest of seven children. Louie attended Guymon schools and went on to attend Panhandle A&M College, Goodwell, Oklahoma.
Louie married Charles H. Remmel September 6, 1938 at Wichita, KS where they made their home until returning to Guymon in 1945. Louie and Charles were business owners and had farming and ranching interests in the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. They raised their family and were active in church and community. Louie was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, Guymon, where she volunteered in many capacities. She was a salty and avid bridge player, enjoyed playing with her lifetime friends, but never minded beating them. Louie and Charles loved to travel and they made wonderful memories of each place they visited. Charles passed away in 1988. Louie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a talented artist. Louie enjoyed life with a sense of fun and adventure. She was blessed to enjoy and celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends. What a life!
In December 2012, Louie moved to Kerrville, TX to be near her daughter and family and enjoyed her friends and years at the 220 Harper Community.
She is survived by her son, Kent (Angie) Remmel of Gruver, TX, her daughter, Francie (Jim) Mans of Kerrville, TX, four grandchildren, David (Carol) Remmel of Alexandria, VA, Don Remmel of La Porte, TX, Michelle (Danny) Spencer of Frisco, TX, and Karen Rompot of Seabrook, TX as well as eight great-grandchildren, Austin and Courtney Spencer; Andis Rompot; Alexandra, C. J. and Nickolas Remmel, Alyssa Mertz and Leti (Ari) Shaps. She is also survived by several special nieces and nephews.
Louie was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Charles H. Remmel, her siblings, Leona Nash, Mildred Curtis, Robert Jackson, Pauline Groendyke, Clifford Jackson, Royal Jackson and her parents.
Memorial services were held in Kerrville on September 14th. Local services will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church in Guymon on Monday, September 30, at 10am. Interment of cremains will be in Elmhurst Cemetery. Local services are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Guymon.
In lieu of floral gifts, memorials may be given to Loaves and Fishes Food Cupboard, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942. www.hensonnovak.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019