Louise Bennett, 95, lifelong Oklahoma Panhandle resident, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
?
The daughter of Chester and Delorous (Graves) Martin, Alma Louise was born February 4, 1924, six miles east and one mile south of Hardesty, Oklahoma. Louise moved to Guymon from Hardesty after graduating high school in 1943.
?
She married Wilton (Bill) Bennett in 1945, and to this union five children were born. She worked in the Texas County Clerk's Office and at Guaranty Abstract and Title Company until retirement. Unable to stay away from working and being around people, she came out of retirement to work as a Wal-Mart greeter. She then became a volunteer in the hospital auxiliary.
?
Louise was a member of the Church of the Nazarene where she joyfully taught the four-year-old class for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
?Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bennett; her son, Joe Bennett; her daughters: Sharon Chesnut, Phyllis Manos and Janet Adams; her brother, Edsel Martin; and three sisters: Lucille Quesenbury, Maxine Smart and Nellie Stump.
?
She is survived by one daughter, Vicki Snowden (Neal); son-in-law, Craig Chesnut; daughter-in-law, Cindy Bennett; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; her sister, Burnetha Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
?Her memorial service will be held at the Guymon Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, December 7th at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Craig Shepperd officiating. Burial will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
?Memorials in Louise's name can be made to the Guymon Church of the Nazarene. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019