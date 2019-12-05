Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Guymon Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Bennett


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Bennett Obituary
Louise Bennett, 95, lifelong Oklahoma Panhandle resident, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
?
The daughter of Chester and Delorous (Graves) Martin, Alma Louise was born February 4, 1924, six miles east and one mile south of Hardesty, Oklahoma. Louise moved to Guymon from Hardesty after graduating high school in 1943.
?
She married Wilton (Bill) Bennett in 1945, and to this union five children were born. She worked in the Texas County Clerk's Office and at Guaranty Abstract and Title Company until retirement. Unable to stay away from working and being around people, she came out of retirement to work as a Wal-Mart greeter. She then became a volunteer in the hospital auxiliary.
?
Louise was a member of the Church of the Nazarene where she joyfully taught the four-year-old class for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

?Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bennett; her son, Joe Bennett; her daughters: Sharon Chesnut, Phyllis Manos and Janet Adams; her brother, Edsel Martin; and three sisters: Lucille Quesenbury, Maxine Smart and Nellie Stump.
?
She is survived by one daughter, Vicki Snowden (Neal); son-in-law, Craig Chesnut; daughter-in-law, Cindy Bennett; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; her sister, Burnetha Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

?Her memorial service will be held at the Guymon Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, December 7th at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Craig Shepperd officiating. Burial will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

?Memorials in Louise's name can be made to the Guymon Church of the Nazarene. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -