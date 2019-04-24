Loyce Faye Deane, age 77, of Rogers, Arkansas and formerly of Guymon, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, April 21st, 2019. Loyce was born September 21st, 1941 in Sterling, Oklahoma to Alma Haskell and Retha Mae Adkins. Loyce and her late husband Dewey moved to the Rogers area in 2000 after retiring. She worked at City National Bank up until retiring to Rogers. Loyce's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her children and husband were her best friends. She was the perfect example of a loving mother and wife. One of her favorite things in life was dancing with Dewey to real country music. She loved reading and also enjoyed painting, sewing, and making jewelry to share with family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and the Deane house was always full of laughter, fun and love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Dewey Deane, her parents, one daughter, Retha Gay Deane, siblings; Fred Adkins, Vonda McNee, and Alma Bromlow.

Loyce is survived by her children; Matt Deane of Guymon, OK, Clint Deane and wife Cindy of Rogers, AR, DeAnn Brown and husband Jeff of Rogers, AR, and Shawn Lear and husband John of Rogers, AR, sisters; her twin Joyce Weisert, and Betty Price, her grandchildren; Chase and Tanner Ritter, Jordin Dickerson, Jarin Olvera, Chance Lear, Cassandra Madsen, James and Taos Deane, nine great grandchildren, and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, April 26th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Arkansas. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27th at 11:00am at Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel with internment service immediately following. Online condolences can be left at bentoncountymemorialpark.com.