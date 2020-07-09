Luisa Cantu Lopez, 62, of Hooker passed away early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Gonzalo R. and Maria de Jesus (Cantu) Fernandez, Luisa was born September 13, 1957 in Rocksprings, Texas.
Luisa worked as a cashier at Love's in Hooker for several years. Luisa and Tony Lopez were united in marriage on January 19, 2002 in Dalhart, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gonzalo and Maria Fernandez and her brother, Freddy Fernandez.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Lopez of the home; three sons: Michael Enriquez of Amarillo, Texas, Jason Cardenas of Amarillo, Texas and Chris Enriquez of Hooker, Oklahoma; five grandchildren: Gabrielle, Aubrey, Alyssia, and Ayden Enriquez and Sarayi Dozal; sisters: Martina Creason of Woodward, Oklahoma, Ernestina Ramos of Amarillo, Texas, Juanita Davolina of Sacremento California, Paula Perez of Amarillo, Texas, Maria Perez of Sacramento, California and Cecilia Enriquez of Kerrville, Texas; along with many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Chapel. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
There will be a time of visitation with the family on Thursday, July 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Memorials in Luisa's name can be made to a charity of choice
and will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.