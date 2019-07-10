Guymon, Oklahoma – Mabel (Montano) Garcia, 67, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home here in Guymon.

Mabel Dulcenea Montano was born September 1, 1951 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Atanacio Montano and Ramona Sanchez Montano. She lived her early years in Las Vegas where she graduated from Las Vegas High School with the Class of 1970. Mabel moved with her family to Guymon and attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Goodwell. "Mrs. Garcia" worked for many years as a Guymon Head Start Teacher, where she loved and made a huge impact on her young students. Mabel was a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was active in the Cursillo Movement.

Mabel was most known for her love of Jesus, her infectious smile and contagious laugh. Humble words she would always cite... "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" (Philippians 4:13). She lived for her kids, grandkids and family. There is nothing she wouldn't do for anyone, and was tremendously kind hearted. She loved making Rosaries to gift. She felt serenity in praying "The Divine Mercy". Mabel loved music, dancing and cooking for her family and friends, and there was always a memory to be made and cherished.

Mabel is mourned by her loving family, two daughters, Jeannie Walker and husband, Clay, and Jennifer Daniels; two sons, James Garcia and Richard Montano, and wife, Maria, all of Guymon; four sisters, Fabby Cluck and husband, Jesse, Mary Ann Ruiz, Jean Hemphill husband, Ted, Florinda Reed; and her brother, Leroy Montano. She was beloved "Mima" to her eighteen grandchildren, Christian, Trace, Noah, Zoe, Anthony, Samantha, Keenan, Nicholas, Daniel, Katarina, Samuel, Fabian, Dominic, Gavin, Quinton, Tristen, Isaac and Isaiah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Corrine Westenhaver and her husband, Royce, three brothers, Manuel Montano, Ray Montano and Anthony Montano, and her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Montano.

The Rosary will be recited on Friday evening, 7:00 PM at St. Peter's Catholic Church and visitation will follow until 10:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday morning, July 13th, 10:00 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Father Christopher Brashears, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery.

Donations may be given in Mabel's memory to Catholic Charities and will be accepted at St. Peter's or mailed to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.

Donations may be given in Mabel's memory to Catholic Charities and will be accepted at St. Peter's or mailed to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.