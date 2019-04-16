Manuel Sandoval Solis, age 102, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his family's home in Liberal.

He was born January 4, 1917 in Tabsaco, Zacatecas in Mexico the son of Feliz Sandoval and Felicitas Solis.

He married Ana Maria Huerta, she preceded him in death.

He was in agriculture in Mexico for most of his life working both as a farmer and rancher. When he moved to Kansas he worked for National Beef.

Manuel was a member of St. Anthony's of Padua Church in Liberal. He was most passionate about spending time with his family. Manuel and his wife Ana Maria Huerta were blessed with 7 children, 28 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, and 18 great great-granchildren.

Survivors include: sons, Abundio Sandoval of Liberal, KS, Jose Sandoval and wife Martina of Liberal, KS, Manuel Sandoval Jr. and wife Clara of Guymon, OK, daughters, Socorro Losoyo and husband Emilio of Liberal, KS, Bertha Sandoval and husband Jesus of Liberal, KS, Grace Martinez and husband Lolo of Guymon, OK, (Daughter In-Law) Maria Guadalupe Sandoval of Northridge, CA, brother, Salvador Sandoval of Mexico, and sister, Maria Sandoval of Mexico.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, several brothers and sisters, his son Raul Sandoval, daughter in-law Maria Sandoval, granddaughter Maria Elena Sandoval, granddaughter Sandra Ayala, and great-granddaughter Karina Ayala.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9AM – 5PM.

Rosary will be at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Liberal, KS.

Father James P Dieker presiding.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in care of the Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.

