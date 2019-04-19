Services Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home 122 NE 7Th St Guymon , OK 73942 (580) 338-3244 Resources More Obituaries for Marcia Yancey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marcia Ann Yancey

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Marcia Ann Yancey passed away April 17, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. She was born to C.E. and Delpha Dain, April 21, 1943 in Beaver, Oklahoma. Her youth was spent in Hough, Oklahoma where her father farmed and managed the Riffe and Gilmore grain elevator. She attended elementary school in Straight, Oklahoma and graduated from Guymon Schools in 1961. She began her college pursuits at Panhandle State University that same year. Later in life, she completed graduate studies from Ft. Hayes, Kansas, and Oklahoma State University.

Marcia married her high school sweetheart, Jim Yancey, in November 1962. At the time, Jim was in the U.S. Navy. Marcia joined Jim at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas. Their first son, Bret, was born there in 1963. Marcia continued her college education attending Texas A&I in Kingsville for two semesters. She became an aide in the music department of the Migrant School in Robstown, Texas.

Clay, their second son was born in Guymon after Marcia and Jim returned in 1966. Marcia and Jim both attended and graduated from Panhandle State University with respective B.S. Degrees in Elementary Education and Business Administration.

Marcia started her teaching career in the Fall of 1968 teaching music and fifth grade at Straight. In 1980, she became a teacher in Guymon Public Schools teaching at Academy Elementary for 10 years and then North Park Elementary until her retirement in 2005. Her many accomplishments with Guymon Schools include being Teacher of the Year in 1996 and being instrumental in organizing and directing the 5th grade talent event for over twenty-five years as part of the city-wide Land Run celebrations. In her own words, her greatest accomplishment as a teacher was "preparing wide-eyed students for life." Marcia claimed she always wanted to be a teacher following in the footsteps of her favorite role-model, her mother, who was a highly-skilled elementary teacher and a Teacher of the Year.

Marcia and Jim made yearly trips into the New Mexico and Colorado mountains with family and friends to fish and enjoy the outdoors. She was an expert cook, learning her skills in preparing Mexican foods from persons associated with the Migrant School in Robstown. She was lovingly devoted to her tradition of preparing a specially crafted and personalized birthday meal for each family member. Marcia was an accomplished pianist and vocalist, and often performed with her family and friends, and for community events and weekly church services. She also volunteered with the Victory Memorial UMC clothing ministry.

Her family and friends will forever remember Marcia for her love and joy of family, her mischievous and bubbly personality, her laughter, her gift and ability as a homemaker, her love of Thunder Basketball, and her skills of knitting and crocheting. Many a 'Guymonite' can boast to having a genuine Marcia-crafted pot holder or wash cloth lovingly constructed from sugar and cream cotton yarn.

She was an avid bridge player and shared numerous luncheons with her girl friends and remained close to her many high-school friends and classmates of 1961. Marcia was not known for shedding tears of self-sorrow, but for her instant and seemingly unending tears of laughter.

Marcia leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, their son Bret and his wife Merla (Atlanta, GA) and their children, Leah Mae, Eunice, and Bret, and their son Clay and his wife Denese (Liberal, Kansas) and their three children Colton and wife Mary (Aurora, CO), Payton, and Haley (Liberal). Additionally, her sister, Dixie Ehrlich and husband Nelson and their children all of Stillwater, and her sister-in-law LouElla Hodges and her husband Kenneth (Gilmer, Texas) and many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

Marcia will be sorely missed by her family and her many, many friends.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday afternoon, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor David Player officiating. Interment will be in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday afternoon, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor David Player officiating. Interment will be in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Memorials in Marcia's name can be made to a . Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.