Marcos Salas
1948 - 2020
Marcos Salas, 72, of Guymon passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas.

The son of Leonardo Salas and Belen Aldava, he was born May 25, 1948 in Zacatecas, Mexico. He and Maria De La Paz Robles were married in 1967 in Zacatecas.

The family moved to Guymon in 1996 from Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Salas worked for Hitch Enterprises and was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one son, Baltazar Salas.

Survivors include his wife, Maria Salas of the home; four sons: Adan Salas, Cesar Salas, Marco Salas and Gerardo Salas all of Guymon; four daughters: Belen Salas and Adriana Salas both of Rogers, Arkansas, Maria De La Luz and Mercedes Salas both of Guymon; 25 grandchildren, one great grandchild and one brother, Juan Salas of Des Moines, Iowa.

Rosary will be recited Tuesday evening, September 29th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Guymon. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday morning, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. with Father Raul Sanchez, Celebrant. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.

Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
