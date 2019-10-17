|
|
Margaret Joyce (Peggy) Wagner, 83, of Guymon, Oklahoma passed away on September 25, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The daughter of George and Genevieve Wagner, Margaret was born in Memorial Hospital of Texas County on August 4, 1936. She started her education at Hardesty, Oklahoma Grade School in 1939 and then graduated from Guymon High School with the Class of 1955.
After school, Margaret started working for Guymon Telephone Company from October 1950 to August 1986 as a telephone operator. Margaret considered Guymon Telephone Company her second family and truly enjoyed her career. After retiring from the telephone company, Margaret volunteered with the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for 25 years. She was a devoted Catholic and lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ronald David Wagner.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marie Wagner-Rawlins and husband Bud Rawlins from Guymon, two nephews, Anthony Wagner and wife, Lynn of Liberal, Kansas and Timothy Wagner from Phoenix, Arizona, three nieces, Tara Wagner of Salina, Kansas, Tammie Wagner of Guymon, and Theresa and husband, John Gunn of Phoenix. She is also survived by six grand nephews, two grand nieces, three great-grand nephews and three great-grand nieces.
A Rosary will be said on Sunday evening, September 29th, 7:00 PM at Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon.
Funeral mass will be Monday afternoon, September 30th, 1:00 pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1220 North Quinn, Guymon, with Father John Paul Lewis, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery, Guymon.
Memorials may be given to Wheatridge Park Care Center, c/o Henson- Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends may sign the online guestbook and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019