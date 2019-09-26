|
|
Margaret Trayler, 87, received her Heavenly reward on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at the Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, Kansas.
The daughter of Oral A. and Lois M. (Hall) Holcomb, Margaret Thell Holcomb was born July 14, 1932 in Sumer, Texas. Margaret attended school in Borger, Texas graduating from Borger High School in 1950.
Margaret and L.A. "Dutch" Trayler were united in marriage on February 27, 1953 in Borger, Texas. The Trayler's made their home at the Hansford Plant, 15 miles south of Hardesty, Oklahoma until 1963, when they moved to Guymon. Dutch preceded her in death on May 27, 2010.
Margaret was a homemaker and active member of the Guymon First Assembly of God and recently attended the Trinity Faith Church in Liberal. She had also worked in housekeeping for Memorial Hospital of Texas County and more recently as a greeter at WalMart.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Fred Holcomb.
Survivors include one son, Delma Trayler and wife, Cheryl of Turpin, Oklahoma; one daughter, Belinda Stott of St. Peters, Missouri; her sister-in-law, Linda Holcomb of Amarillo, Texas and nephew, Mike Holcomb and family of Austin, Texas. Margaret is also survived by five grandchildren: Chris Trayler and wife, Jinatta of Scott City, Kansas, April Brown of Turpin, Oklahoma, James Trayler and wife, Tiffany of Claremore, Oklahoma, Melissa Byers of Fulton, Missouri and Jodessa Thurman and daughter, Grayciana of Kirkwood, Missouri; other great grandchildren: Caileb Dover, Chloe Trayler, Makynze Manning, Sophia Brown, Catherine Brown, and Rory Trayler; along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and extended family.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, September 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Guymon First Assembly of God with Pastor George Kraft, Bill Newman and Pastor Terry Engler of the Trinity Faith Church in Liberal officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Margaret may be given to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.
The Trayler family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, September 27th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 27, 2019