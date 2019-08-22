|
|
Born July 24, 1934, died August 5, 2019 at the age of 85 in Denver, Colorado. She was with her boys and passed surrounded by love.
Arlys was born Marian Arlys Brown in Guymon, Oklahoma to Dale and Avis Brown. She had four sisters: Patricia Brown Brune, Dorothy Brown Christianson, Doris Brown St. Clair and Mary Lynn Brown Spence, and two brothers: Colin Brown and Jerry Brown.
Arlys is survived by her brother Jerry Brown and her four sons, Eddy Jacobs, Mark Jacobs, Steven Jacobs and Alan Jacobs. She also has seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years, Edward "Jake" Bryan Jacobs, who died in 1993, her husband, Grant Garlinghouse, who died in 2016, and grandson, Bryan Dale Jacobs who died in 2018.
Arlys was a dedicated worker at the Dillon, Colorado Post Office for many years and enjoyed the people she worked with. Arlys was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.
Memorial services were held in Dillon. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM. Saturday morning, August 24th at Texhoma Cemetery. Friends may sign the online guestbook and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019