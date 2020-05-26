MARIE V. WAGNER-RAWLINS 83, of Guymon, Oklahoma passed away on April 29th, 2020. Marie was born in Guymon Memorial Hospital on October 10th, 1936 to Jessie McKnight Welch and Guy V. Welch. She graduate at Guymon High School in May of 1954. After school she married Ronald Dave Wagner the son of George Wagner and Genevieve Becker Wagner on May 31st, 1954 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Guymon, Oklahoma. After 3 years of service in the Air Force, the small family homesteaded on the Wagner family farm in rural Oklahoma near Hardesty. The couple was blessed with five children, many pets, lots of good crops and farm animals for 22 years. After moving from the farm, the couple went to Texhoma, Oklahoma to open an auto parts store and celebrated business success for 25 years until Ronald had a calling from the Lord. Marie then went to Arizona to be near her daughter's family and found her second husband Rueben Bud Rawlins and the couple married on January 11th, 2007. Marie and Bud decided to finish their retirement in Guymon, Oklahoma to be near friends and family in their home town.



Marie had many talents and hobbies but her most important job always was her children but she did enjoying gardening of all types and canning a lot of the produce from her labors. Large meals and the kitchen was a great joy, she had one rule when coming to the table: "you must keep one foot on the floor." Sewing and hand painting ceramic or wood cutouts were also part of her love. When in Texhoma her and Ronald had the best holiday displays in town and gave candy to the community. Camping, boating, RVing, fishing and travel were a shared joy with her, Ronald and the children. Her retired life was filled with genealogy which became a big lasting focus and she has researched 4 lines of the family tree in great detail. She was a bookkeeper on the farm and in the auto parts store, 4-H leaders for many years and taught CCD in the Catholic Church. In later life Marie and Bud became very active in studying the bible and helping with church duties at the Church of Christ.



Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ronald Dave Wagner, two brothers Robert Welch of Tampa, Florida, Thomas Welch of Texhoma, Oklahoma, and two sisters Gladys Shuler of Guymon, Oklahoma, Ruth Farris of Canon City, Colorado. Also she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Margaret J. Wagner of Guymon, Oklahoma. Marie is survived by her second husband Bud Rawlins of Guymon, Oklahoma, three daughters Tara Wagner of Salina, Kansas, Tammie Wagner of Guymon, Oklahoma, Theresa Wagner Gunn and her husband John Gunn of Peoria, Arizona, two sons Anthony (Tony) Wagner and his wife Lynn Rowland Wagner of Turpin, Oklahoma, Timothy Wagner of Arizona. Eight Grandchildren Jenifer Batman Ward and her husband Tia Ward of Phoenix, Arizona, Tabitha Batman Weaverling and her husband Bryan Weaverling of Salina, Kansas, David Wagner and his wife Ellena Walkup Wagner of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Michael Wagner of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Joshua Wagner and his wife Briane Coralles Wagner of Steep Falls, Maine, Jacob Wagner and his wife Katie Fontenot Wagner of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Andrew Gunn of Peoria, Arizona, Nathane Gunn of Peoria, Arizona. Marie was very lucky to have 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marie's family will miss this wonderful wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and valued friend.



Funeral services will be at Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel Monday at 10:00 A.M. located at 709 South First Street, Texhoma, OK. Marie will be put to rest beside Ronald Wagner with a burial service at the Texhoma Cemetery. Because of the Covid-19 quarantine, services are limit to family members only and must be wearing a mask. Memorials will be to Church of Christ, 404 N. Academy Guymon, Ok 73942.



