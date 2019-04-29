Marion Wood, 92, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 27, 2019 at the Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo, Texas.

Marion Allen Wood was born June 21, 1926 In Guymon, Texas County, Oklahoma. He was one of seven children born to Theo and Lula (Rider) Wood. He attended First Baptist Church in the early years, and later Grace Southern Baptist Church. He spent his life in Guymon until January 2015 when he transferred to Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home.

Marion served in the US Army from October 1944 to August 1946 as U.S. Army, Battery D, 750th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Batallion. Marion worked for many years at Youstler Lumber, and later became the first City Building Inspector of Guymon March 1973, retiring in December 1988. Marion was an active member of Grace Southern Baptist Church, long time member of the Guymon Lions Club, VFW, and was elected and served as president in the 1980"s for the Oklahoma Builders Inspectors Association.

He married Gladys (Quesenbury) Wood on September 26, 1948 in Guymon, Oklahoma. They were married 66 years. She was born March 12, 1930 in Norene, Wilson County, Tennessee, the daughter of Zollie and Susie (Hackney) Quesenbury. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2015.

In addition to his wife, Marion was preceded in death by son, Mike Wood on February 2, , 2014; his parents and four brothers: Vernon Wood, Jim Wood, Paul Wood, and Don Wood.

Survivors include one son, Owen Wood of Amarillo, Texas; four daughters: Debbie (Bill) LeGrange, Joyce (Mike) Hughes, both of Amarillo Texas, Tammy Melms of Grapevine, Texas, and Cindy (Irvin) Miller of Taloga, Oklahoma; two sisters: Aline Couch of Henderson, Nevada and Betty Touchstone of Dimmitt, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Greg LeGrange of Guymon, Garrett LeGrange of Houston, Texas, Colby Strate of Amarillo, Texas, Brittany Espericueta of Guymon, Jennifer Methvin of Adams, Lauren Paradis of Bedford, Texas, Kyle Melms and Derek Melms of Grapevine, Texas, Brady Miller of Pratt, Kansas, Brent Miller of Edmond, Oklahoma. Marion leaves twelve great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Southern Baptist Church with Pastor Tom Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Memorials in memory of Marion may be given to Meals On Wheels. Memorials will be accepted at Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary