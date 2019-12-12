Home

BROWN-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - ENID
400 W MAPLE ST
Enid, OK 73701
(580) 237-5432
Mark Hatfield


1958 - 2019
Mark Hatfield Obituary
Mark Hatfield, 61, of Isabella, Oklahoma passed away December 9, 2019 in Enid, Oklahoma. Mark was born January 27, 1958 to Art and Jane Hatfield in Guymon, Oklahoma. He graduated from Guymon High School with the class of 1977. He served as a marine in the military.

Mark was a welder and metal fabricator for many years. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and made many happy memories with his friends.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Dr. Walter and Luetta Hatfield, McAllen, Texas and C.G. (Bud) and Ada Harryman of Guymon. Also his parents, Art and Jane Hatfield of Guymon and his brother, Art, Jr. of Guymon.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn of Isabella, Oklahoma, step-daughters, Tina Bartlett and Darla Egleston of Isabella, and his much beloved granddaughters, Kalynn Egleston and Jessica Bartlett. His brothers Grant Hatfield and wife Charlotte and sister-in-law Glenda Hatfield of Guymon. Also, his nieces and nephews, Cindy Hays, Terri Branson, Glen Hatfield, Lee Hatfield, Aaron Hatfield , and many friends.

Arrangements by Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Services are pending.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
