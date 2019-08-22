|
Martha Gibson, 93, lifelong Hardesty resident, passed away Monday afternoon, August 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Texas County, Guymon, Oklahoma.
Martha Mae Gum was born to Reidie (Ferguson) and Roy Franklin Gum on June 6, 1926 in Guymon. Martha attended Hardesty schools where she met her forever sweetheart. She and Arlo Wendell Gibson were united in marriage on March 25, 1944, and Arlo soon shipped out with the United States Marines to the Pacific Theater. This began their union of a devoted love; a love for one another, their Lord, family, church, community and country. Arlo and Martha, one always said their names together, were a wonderful Christian example of marriage and family. They worked hard on the family farm and ranch, ran a dairy, and all the while Martha was a selfless example of a Christian wife, mother, neighbor and friend. In her quiet and calm, poised and gracious manner, she raised her five daughters, sewing all of their clothes, from their swimsuits to prom and wedding dresses. She taught these "Gibson girls" many of these skills by example, work hard, do your best, but always act like a lady. She and Arlo were able to get all the chores done and somehow make it to every ballgame and activity. Martha was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she served faithfully in many jobs and roles.
During the War years, Martha taught English at Hardesty schools. After getting the girls raised, she worked for many years as the receptionist at First National Bank, Guymon. Arlo and Martha celebrated 74 years of marriage before Arlo passed away April 17, 2018.
Arlo and Martha took such pride in their family and Martha is survived by her daughters, Jeannie and husband, Charles Lewallen of Longdale, OK, Vicki and husband, Jesse Martin of Hardesty; Kathy and husband, David L. Stump of Hardesty; and Jo Wilkins of Norman, OK; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Miller of Oklahoma City, Darlene Breen of Southlake, TX; Ruby Gibson of Hardesty and Burnetha Jackson of Amarillo, TX; and a son-in-law, Robert Burns. She was a loving and doting "Grandma" to her thirteen grandchildren and their spouses, Brandi (Brandon) Nyberg, Heather (Brent) Davis, Kevin (Sarah) Lewallen, Steve (Dana) Martin, Scott Martin, Jessica (Paul) Jacobs, A.G. (Marsha) Roesener, Piper (J.J.) Simonsen, Katrina (Josh) Crocker, Krista (Dex) Stinson, Amanda (Blake) Merritt, Lindsay (Al Ojile) and Kara Wilkins; and 22 great grandchildren, Bowan, Brevin, Brya and Braci Nyberg, Tanner and Kambree Davis, Laken and Ledger Lewallen, Brooklyn and Lincoln Martin, Austin and Eli Jacobs, Jackson and Kayleigh Simonsen, Austin and Mia Roesener, Samuel Crocker, Leah Stinson, Reed Colbert, Grey Merritt, Amare and Myla Ojile. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Roy and Reidie Gum, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Arlo, who passed away April 17, 2018, daughter, Arlene Burns, brother, Robert Gum, granddaughter, Arla Wilkins, great granddaughter, Lanie Lewallen, and son-in-law, Curt Wilkins.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday afternoon, August 24th at First Baptist Church, 2201 North Lelia, Guymon, with Martha's grandson, Steve Martin, and Rev. Tom Freeman, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery.
Friends may sign the book on Friday afternoon, 1-6 PM at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth, Guymon, or online at www.hensonnovak.com.
In lieu of floral gifts, the family has suggested that memorials be given to the Gibson Baptist Assembly Camp, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019