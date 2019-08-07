|
|
Martha Jackson, 95 year old Guymon resident, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at The Heritage Community Nursing home in Guymon.
Martha Jane Huxtable was born to Jeanette (Ramer) and William Huxtable on August 11, 1923 in Lansing, Arkansas. Martha was married to the love of her life Albert (Al) Jackson on July 26, 1949 in Marion, Arkansas. The Jackson family had lived in Spearman and were longtime Guymon residents. Martha was a member of Victory Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard (Rick) Jackson, in 1987, her husband, Albert Jackson in 1994 and a sister, Betty Gates.
She is survived by a daughter, Sarah (Sally) Farra of Spring, Texas; daughter-in-law, Cynthia (Jackson) Kelly of Guymon; five grandchildren, Candis Butler, Shannon Butler, Richard Jackson and wife April, Ryan Jackson, Kimberly Kelly and fiancé Loper McCune, and four great grandchildren, Zach Butler, Cheyenne Butler, Ava Jackson and Tinley McCune.
Martha was a very loving wife, mom, sister, sister in law, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Martha was also a member of the hospital auxiliary for many years.
Martha will be forever in the hearts of her family and many, many friends.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 12:00 noon till 7:00 P.M Friday, August 2, 2019 at Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, 501 NW Fifth, Guymon.
Family will hold a private graveside service.
Memorials may given to your in Martha's memory.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019