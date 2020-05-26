Mary Allene Kelley-Howell, 65, of Guymon, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Heritage Community Manor.
The daughter of Samuel Henry and Edna Irene (Rainwater) Strong, she was born June 10, 1954 in Medicine Lodge, Kansas. Mary attended school in Weskan, Kansas, graduating with the Class of 1972, and then attended two years of college at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
She was married to David Arnold Kelley on June 17, 1972 in Weskan, Kansas; he preceded her in death on June 9, 1991. Mary was married to Tillman Howell on December 20, 1996 in Guymon. She was a homemaker, member of the First Assembly of God, and Panhandle Piecers Quilting Club.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David Kelley, and two grandchildren, Danisha and Katelyn.
Survivors include her husband, Tillman Howell of the home; daughter, Sammi Sexton and husband, Don of Goodwell; two sons: David Kelley, Jr. and wife, Janisa of Guymon and Chad Kelley and Shantell Tyler of Dumas, Texas; step-daugher, Kellie Holcomb and husband, Danny of Pontotoc, Mississippi; one brother Sam Strong and wife, Michelle of Optima and ten grandchildren: Kimmy, Samatha, Jordan, Alex, Christopher, Larisa, Kaleb, Kyle, Ginny and Nathan.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday morning, May 7th at 10:30 a.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon with Pastor George Kraft officiating. Services are entrusted to the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Mary may be given to Panhandle Partners. Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6th between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.