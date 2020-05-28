Mary Ellen "Mel" Riley
1949 - 2020
Mary Ellen "Mel" Riley, 71, longtime Goodwell resident, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020 at the Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas.

The daughter of Alvin and Ardis (Newman) Lesteberg, she was born January 6, 1949 in Minot, North Dakota. She attended school in Velva, North Dakota, graduating with the Class of 1967 and attended business school in Rapid City, South Dakota for two years.

Mel and Steve Riley were united in marriage on August 1, 1969 in Rapid City. In 1971 they moved to Goodwell, Oklahoma. Mel worked at Oklahoma Panhandle State University for over thirty years, retiring in 2011 as the Director of Financial Aid. After retirement, she was a homemaker, loved to go camping and was a member of the Sunset Lane Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cheryl Clark.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Riley of the home; two children, Stepanie Riley and Steve Riley, Jr. both of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter, Karisa and husband, Andrew Ramos of Garden City, Kansas and three great grandchildren. Survivors also include two sisters, Gladys Wassing of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Janice Garman of Beulah, North Dakota; two brothers, Leroy Lesteberg of Velva, North Dakota and Keith Lesteberg of Fargo, North Dakota and special friends, Wes and Tamara Hegwood and family of Amarillo, Texas.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday afternoon, May 29th at 2:00 p.m. at the Goodwell Cemetery with Pastor David Moore officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Visitation will be held at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home on Thursday May 28th between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Due to current restrictions, only small groups will be allowed in at one time.

Memorials in Mel's name can be made to the Baptist Student Union at OPSU or to Sunset Lane Baptist Church Missions. Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.



Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
MAY
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Goodwell Cemetery
