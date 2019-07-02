Mary Nell (Craig) Eggleston, age 80, passed away on July 1, 2019 at Pioneer Manor, Hugoton, KS. She was born on January 7, 1939 in Guymon, OK and was one of five children born to Paul and Irene Craig of Texhoma. She grew up 10 miles south of Texhoma on the family farm.

Mary Nell graduated from Texhoma High School in 1957, attended Panhandle A & M College where she met and married Estel Eggleston from Waynoka, OK. They were married for 50 years and blessed with four children: Ron, Cindy, Tim and Tom.

Mary Nell was the ultimate homemaker. Taking care of her family's needs and wants was her top priority and enjoyment. Her husband, kids, neighbors, friends, church members, parents, siblings, grandkids, and great-grandkids all were blessed with her kind-hearted and loving ways.

She was a member of the Texhoma Church of Christ for over 50 years where she taught Bible classes of all ages. She accompanied Estel on thousands of miles of pig sale runs where she enjoyed taking the grandkids with her, building strong relationships, and making memories with them.

Mary Nell was proceeded in death by her parents, one brother, (Jim Craig), husband, and infant granddaughter, (Jessica James). She is survived by her sister, Carol Flanagan and brother, Robert Craig, both of Texhoma, and brother, Paul Craig, of Stratford, TX, son Ron Eggleston and wife, Linda, of Texhoma, their two sons, daughter-in-law, and their 3 grandchildren, daughter Cindy James and husband, Johnny, of Erick, OK, their three sons, daughter-in-law, and 2 granddaughters, Tim Eggleston and his wife, Gaylynn, of Pueblo, CO, their son and his fiance', a daughter and one grandchild; and Tom Eggleston of Texhoma, his son and daughter-in-law, and 2 grandsons.

She also is survived by 2 sister-in-laws: Donna Eggleston of Waynoka, OK and Janelle Eggleston of Hooker, OK, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing and visitation will be Thursday evening, July 4th, 6:30-8:00 PM at the Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel, 709 South First Street, Texhoma.

Memorial services will be Friday morning, July 5th, 10:00 AM at the Church of Christ, 3rd Elm Streets, Texhoma, Oklahoma. Interment will be in Texhoma Cemetery.

Memorials can be donated to High Plains Children's Home of Amarillo, TX or Mountain States Children's Home of Longmont, CO and can be mailed to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.

Friends may sign the online guest book and write condolences at www.hensonnovak.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on July 3, 2019