Maximillian Julius "Mack" Lucero, Sr., 82, longtime Guymon resident passed away Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County.
The son of Fred and Lillie Rita (Sauseda) Lucero December 14, 1936 in Channing, Texas. Mack proudly served his county in the U.S. Air Force, receiving his honorable discharge on September 25, 1957. He and Elanor "Nora" DeHerrera were united in marriage on May 24, 1958 in Dalhart, Texas. She preceded him in death on January 4, 1999.
The Lucero's moved to Guymon in 1968 from Dalhart, Texas. Mack had worked for the railroad and for Swift Packing Plant. He had also worked for Panhandle State University in the maintenance department, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Guymon.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Gilbert Lucero and three sisters: Marie Shackelford, Gladys Gallegos and Beatrice Wilson.
Mack is survived by his nine children: Grace Casados Lucero of Dalhart, Texas, Michael DeHerrera and wife, Melissa of Clayton, New Mexico, Jacob Lucero of Greenville, Texas, Jeannine Garcia and husband, Ernie of Guymon, Russell Lucero and wife, Jeri of Greenville, Texas, Stephanie Lucero of Coldwater, Kansas, Mack Lucero, Jr. of Guymon, Leslie Thye and husband, Jerry of Guymon and Steven Lucero and close friend, Erin Tyson of Guymon; nineteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Jay Lucero and wife, Natalie of Dalhart, Texas and Ernie Lucero and wife, Maria of Channing, Texas.
Rosary will be recited Thursday evening, September 5th at 8:00 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Guymon. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday morning, September 6th at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Peter's with Father John Paul Lewis, Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in Mack's name can be made to .
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 3, 2019