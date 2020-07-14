Melva Jean (Rice) Shaffer of Alvin, Texas, dedicated and loving wife, devoted mother and Nana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 9, 2020. Melva Jean was born February 14, 1939, in Peggs, Oklahoma to Lloyd Melvin Rice and Emogene (Lay) Rice.
The family moved to Guymon, Oklahoma in the mid-1940s from Big Spring, Texas. Melva Jean attended the Guymon schools and graduated from Guymon High School in 1957. This is where she met her high school sweetheart, Terrance Gene Shaffer, and they eventually married on September 6, 1958. Melva Jean went to beauty school in Amarillo, Texas after graduating high school and was a beautician until she and Gene decided to start their family. Together they had three children, Timothy Mark, Gayle Lynne, and Jeffrey Gene.
The family lived in the city of Guymon until 1968, then moved to the country to take over the centennial family homestead and remained there until July of 2006. After retiring from long-time farming, Melva Jean and Gene then moved to Alvin, Texas where their daughter and her family lives.
Melva Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Emogene Rice; sister Vancy (Rice) Elliott; brother Roy E. Rice; infant son Timothy Mark; son Jeffrey Shaffer; and infant grandson Stephen Shaffer.
Melva Jean is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of 62 years, Gene Shaffer; brother Raymond Rice and wife, Cheryl; daughter Gayle (Shaffer) Patterson and husband, John; grandchildren Nathan, Stormee, Ralley, and Kyrsten; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held July 14, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 am with services at 11:00 am at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas, with Pastors Mary and Simon Whatley officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate.
Condolences may be sent to the Shaffer family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.