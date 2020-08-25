Melvin "Bro. Mel" Lowell Rowell passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1939, to Hallie Belle Strange Rowell and Lowell Asa Rowell, in Hereford, Texas.



Mel grew up in Optima and Guymon, Oklahoma and then played college basketball for South Plains Junior College. After a brief but meaningful courtship during the summer of 1961, Mel married the love of his life, Judith Ann Dugar on October 28, 1961. The 1960s would bring various job opportunities throughout Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Texas, along with the blessing of the birth of their two daughters, Margaret and Katherine. In 1970, the family moved to Beaumont and Mel began to work for the Mobil Oil Refinery. Mel's career at Mobil lasted 25 years and spanned a wide array of job titles at the plant. In the early 1970s, their sons, Robertson and Tim, were added to the family.



Of most importance in the lives of Mel and Judi, was their desire to serve the Lord. Together over the years, they were involved in several mission opportunities, including Lay Renewal Ministries in local churches and many foreign mission trips as well. Some of those trips included mission work in Russia, Germany, and even a solo trip that Mel took to Africa. As Mel's career at Mobil was coming to an end, he sensed a call on his life to serve the Lord as a pastor. In 1993, after serving as a supply preacher in the local area, Mel accepted the call to serve as full-time pastor for Emmanuel Baptist Church, Honey Island, a place and community that he lovingly served until the time of his passing. In more recent years, Mel also enjoyed mission work with other family members, including serving in India and as "Texas Opa" to many children in Germany. In addition to all of the great service to the Lord, Mel enjoyed spending time with all of his grandkids and great grandkids, supporting them in their various activities.



Mel was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.



Survivors include his children, Margaret Allen and her husband, Joseph, of Beaumont; Katherine Rowell of Alabama; Robertson Rowell of Kountze; and Pastor Tim Rowell and his wife, Debra, of Flatonia; grandchildren, Serena Walker, Robert Walker III, Jessica Gerber, Jeffrey Gerber, Travis Gerber, Sidney Gerber, Matthew Rowell and wife, Kaci, and Kaitlyn Rowell; great-grandchildren, Peyton, John, Presley, Hayden, Joey, Xavier, Christian, Noah, Mila, and Luke; siblings, Vivian Gregg, Juanice David, and Dorothy Morris; brother-in-law, Danny Thornhill; and nephew, Jason Thornhill.



A gathering of Bro. Rowell's family and friends will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Church. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1600 South Pine Street, Kountze. His interment will follow at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.



