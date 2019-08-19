|
Michael Blackmore, age 60 of Purcell, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 12, 2019 in Addison, Texas. Michael Craig Blackmore was born September 29, 1958 in Seattle, Washington, the oldest of 3 children born to Walker Elvin "Blackie" Blackmore and Cara Lou (Fitzgerald) Blackmore. In Michael's younger days, the Blackmore family moved frequently following work, eventually settling in Yukon. Michael graduated from Yukon High School with the Class of 1976. He attended Redlands Community College for a time, but his heart was with the Rodeo and so he hit the road. Michael worked the PRCA circuit as a professional bull rider for the next two years, before moving to Ruidoso, NM to train horses. Michael worked as a welder for a short time, and fondly recalled his time plugging Tomcat 1 in the Anadarko Basin. Michael's mind was constantly looking for innovative and creative new ideas and this served him well in the business world. He began working for UHAUL and quickly rose the ranks to Executive. He also worked in the same capacity for London based JBD selling large equipment worldwide. On a whim, he began tinkering with golf carts converting them to battery power. He later opened Fun Time Rentals with locations from Hawaii to Key West. Michael was instrumental in the development and invention of the pony cart. Some years later, fortune led him to a longtime friend and he partnered with him at Red Plains. No stranger to taking chances, Michael noticed a young mother on E Harmony. A quick conversation led to more, and eventually a trip to Guymon, OK. This trip led to many more throughout the next two years, and eventually on May 11, 2012, Michael married his "Baby Girl", Monna Michelle Behne in Guymon, and two families became one. They moved to Purcell in 2013 where together they owned and operated Armor Advantage, based in Purcell and Ballistic Glass and Armor Solutions, based in Addison, TX. Michael was a hard worker and a great provider for his family. He was tender hearted and very charitable, always putting the needs of others before his own. He was a "True Cowboy" and a God fearing man. He was a lifelong Denver Bronco's fan and an active member of the Landmark Church in Purcell. He will be remembered as wonderful husband and father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and a good friend.
He was preceded in death by: His father, Blackie "Old Poop" Blackmore.
Michael is survived by: His wife, Monna of the home; Children, Chrissa Pelland and husband Chris of South Carolina, Crystal Alcorn and husband Keith of Alex, OK, Ryan Blackmore and wife Gina of Smithville, TX, Sage Behne, Seth Madrid and Sean Behne, all of the home; His mother, Cara Blackmore of Yukon, 2 sisters, Christina Simmons and husband Roy andDee Revels, all of Yukon; 13 grandchildren, Ashten, Savannah, Daniel, Raeann, Madalyn, Gavin, Dalton, Dawson, Chaz, Keller, Kutter, Kolt and Bri Ryker; Several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Life Memorial Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Landmark Church in Purcell. Cowboy boots and Jeans are welcome or wear Bronco or Dragon colors. Arrangements by Wilson-Little Funeral Home of Purcell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to the Hope Center, % Landmark Church, P.O. Box 911, Purcell, OK, 73080.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019