Michael Eugene Dodson was born September 9, 1949 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Gene & Mary Ella 'Pat' (Poe) Dodson. He went to rest high on the mountain. His work was done on March 19, 2019, at the University of Texas Southwest Medical School in Dallas, Texas.

Mike graduated Wetumka High School in 1967 and enlisted in the United States Marines, where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He married Janet Thompson on January 31, 1975, in Perryton, Texas. He worked in various feed yards and pipelining, and for many years as maintenance man for Hardesty Schools in Hardesty, Oklahoma, before returning to pipelining as a welding inspector.

Mike survived a lung transplant on August 29, 2018, but after that, severe leukemia surfaced. His Marine spirit usually helped him fight, but this was an insurmountable battle.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Janet; his two sons: Cole and wife Michelle and son Hunter, of Atlanta, Texas, and younger son Ty and wife Kristina and son William, of Meeker, Oklahoma; He is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Dodson Hall and Sue Dodson; and a special cousin, Jimmie Yeats.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene & Pat Dodson, and his sister, Jo Ann Dodson Henslee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to the .

Funeral services were held at the Carson Baptist Church, 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019. Burial followed at the Dustin Cemetery.

