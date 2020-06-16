Mr Mike Denney
1954 - 2020
Mike Denney, 66, lifelong Guymon businessman, beloved husband, brother, father, Papa and friend, died Monday, June 8th, 2020 at his home. After a 5 year battle with cancer, Mike left his earthly home while being surrounded by his loving family and friends. We thank our Lord for the assurance that we will see him again!

David Michael Denney was born May 31st, 1954 in Guymon, Oklahoma and was the youngest child of Hildred Maxine (Nebergall) and Losson David (Bud) Denney. Mike began his hard work ethic at a very young age, while working for the family's restaurant, Denney's Dinateria. The entire family worked hard and crammed in as much fun and play as possible. Mike attended Guymon schools, graduating with the Class of 1972. He then graduated from Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma, in 1976. Mike began his career as a Certified Public Accountant for Hitch Enterprises and later went on to work at

Oakes and Associates until opening his own firm. He was self-employed for Denney and Company, CPA, for more than 19 years. He worked tirelessly for his clients, with a personal and meticulous professional care.

Mike loved Guymon and the Panhandle people. He volunteered and was an instrumental in the leadership of Panhandle Partners and Pink Heals Organization, and was the President of the Panhandle

Chapter of Oklahoma Society of CPAs. Mike and Carol attended Victory Memorial United Methodist

Church. Mike was famous for his big and infectious laugh, his quick sense of humor, and his generous heart. He was a competitive golfer and so enjoyed sharing his love of OU football and NASCAR with his son, Kevin.

Mike was united in marriage to Carol Sapp Wacker on June 16, 2012. He and Carol blended their families, making a lifetime of memories, laughter and fun.

Mike is survived by his best friend, soulmate and devoted wife, Carol Denney; son, Kevin Denney; daughter, Mackie Westcott and husband, Kelly; two sisters, Brenda Boomer and husband, Lewis of Littlefield, TX and Sandy Campbell and husband, Randy of Junction City, Kansas; his brother, Jon Robert Denney of Oklahoma City, and their families.

He was PaPa to his perfect and adored grandchildren, Kimber, Brantlee, True and Chloe Westcott (with another Westcott grandson on the way), Andrew Tate; step-granddaughters, Harleigh Hildebrand and Danikah Arntt.

He was preceded in death by parents, Hildred and L.D. (Bud) Denney.

Funeral services will be Friday morning, June 12th, 10:30 AM at Victory Memorial United Methodist Church, with Rev. David Player, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery. Please observe social distancing and CDC social gathering guidelines. Services are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Guymon.

Donations may be given in memory of Mike to Pink Heals, Panhandle Partners or Victory Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.
Friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com.



Published in Guymon Daily Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henson-Novak Funeral Directors
501 Nw 5Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3321
