

Mickey was born and raised in Kansas. After marrying the love of her life, their adventures took them to Illinois, California, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. She loved art and writing and was blessed to see those gifts come to life when her book "Adventures of the Goodville Buzzards" was published just a few years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Lois Hunter; sister, Leslie; & brother Ronald. She is survived by her husband Gary; children & their spouses G.R. & Brenda Maixner, Crystal & Barry Petru, Melanie & David Stone, and Seth Maixner; grandchildren Buddy, Megan, Bethany, Zakary, Marci, Levi, and Blaze; Great-Grandchildren Baylee, Ripley, and MJ, siblings Faylece, KayLynn, & Roger.

She will be missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their life



M-I-C See you later.

K-E-Y Why because we love you.

See you in our Dreams. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019