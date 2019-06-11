

Myrtle Marie Costner, 77, lifelong Guymon resident, passed away Monday morning June 10, 2019 at the Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas.

The daughter of Ernest John and Mary Marie (Behne) Brune, she was born July 17, 1941 at the family home in Optima, Oklahoma. Myrtle attended school in Guymon graduating with the Class of 1959. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Myrtle and Jim Costner were united in marriage on August 18, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Guymon. They were active member of the Excel Plus Camping Club of Oklahoma. Myrtle was a homemaker and Avon Representative since 1975.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim on July 20, 2018, one son, Bruce Costner, her parents, Ernest and Mary Brune, one brother Darrel Brune and her mother and father-in-law, John and Peggy Costner.

Survivors include one son, Brian Costner and wife, Mary of Beaver, Oklahoma, four grandchildren, Talisha Coleman and husband, Tyson of Guymon, Tristan Pell and husband, Larry of Forgan, Oklahoma, Tiffany Taton and husband, Tyrel of Cordell, Oklahoma, and Tyler Costner of Denver, Colorado. Survivors also include one brother, Ervin Brune and wife, Kathy of Guymon, one sister, Karen Stewart of Optima, Oklahoma, brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Erma Costner of Edmond, Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday morning, June 14th at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Wescoatt officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery.

The Costner family will greet friends Thursday June 13th between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at the Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home. Memorials in memory of Myrtle may be given to the Lutheran LWML. Memorials will be accepted at t Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.

