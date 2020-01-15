|
Nellie Overton 79, lifetime Hardesty, Oklahoma resident passed away Wednesday morning January 15, 2020 at her home after a battle with Esophageal Cancer
Nelvenia Marie Overton was born June 20, 1940 in White Salmon, Washington, the daughter of JJ VanWagner and Violet Talcott. She was raised by her step father J.H. (Jim) Tharp. As a young girl she lived in Guymon before moving to Hardesty living on the J.H. Tharp farmstead. Nellie attended Hardesty School, riding the bus that her future husband drove when he was only a student. Nellie graduated with the class of 1958.
Nellie and Wayne Overton were united in marriage onSeptember 8, 1959 at the Apostolic Church in Hardesty. To this union three children were born Curtis Wayne, Christine Marie and Carla Denise. Nellie was a Homemaker and then later worked in the banking industry for First National Bank and then later retiring from Bank of the Panhandle. After retirement she was known to frequent gaming establishments with Wayne and never missed an episode of Days of our Lives. She was known as Granny by her Grandkids and her cooking was amazing making spaghetti that no one could duplicate and always havingher buttermilk chocolate cake at all the holiday family gatherings.
Nellie is preceded in death by her Son: Curtis Wayne Overton in 2011, Daughter in-Law: Nancy Overton in 2014,Granddaughter: Chani Overton Ferguson in 2019, Biological Father: JJ VanWagner, Mother: Violet Marie (Talcott) Tharp, Step-Father: James (J.H) Tharp, Father In-Law Ed Overton, and Mother In-Law: Mary (Scroggs) Overton, Sister: PreDetta Chambliss Dorsett.
Survivors include Husband of 60 years Wayne Overton of the home, Daughters: Christine (Tina) Smith and husband Tony, Carla Hein and husband Joe, Six Grandchildren: Taos Smith and wife Dasha, Tucson Smith and wife Heather, Tekoa Smith and girlfriend Brooke Dickerson, Cash Overton and wife Joana, Austin Hein and Sydney Hein. Eight Great Grandchildren: Cordelia Smith, Stirling Smith, Hartley Marie Smith, Colt Smith, Gauge Overton, Daxton Overton, Oakley Ferguson and Kensi Ferguson, Brothers: Herman VanWagner and Jim VanWagner.
Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday morning January 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Hartville Cemetery Hardesty, Ok. WithRev. Odie Nunley officiating. Services are under the care of Bunch- Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
In lieu of flowers please give Memorials in Nellie's name to Hardesty Senior Citizens. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, Ok73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020