Mrs Neola Mae (Satterfield) Gates
1934 - 2020
Neola Mae (Satterfield) Gates

Neola Mae (Satterfield) Gates, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Pioneer Manor Nursing Home, Hugoton, Kansas.
She was born to Fred Calvin and Grace Unitah (Buffington) Satterfield on March 4, 1934 in Garfield County, Colorado.
Neola and Bill Gates were married and later divorced. To this union were two children, Cash Albert and Simmy Marie.
Neola was a member of the Victory Center Church in Guymon, Oklahoma. She was a part of Cowbells; it was a ranch wives' group in Colorado. Her favorite phrase was "All Is Well", she was always positive and giving to her family and others. Neola always enjoyed hauling her kids to all the rodeos and going to watch her grandchildren all over. She loved horses and most of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by son, Cash Gates and wife Teressa, Guymon, OK.; daughter, Simmy Burrows and husband Dave, Hugoton, KS.; four grandchildren, Gabe Burrows, Dodge City, KS., Destiny Filippo and husband Seth, Ramona, OK., Cody Gates and wife Meghan, Guymon, OK., Alix Gates and fiancé Bradley Guin, Lubbock, TX.; great-grandchildren, Laynie Kay Filippo, Ramona, OK. and Lola June Gates, Guymon, OK.; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Grace.
There will be no public viewing.
Due to CDC and Kansas Health Department recommendations of restricting gatherings of 10 people, we recommend using the Facebook Live on Robson Funeral Home Facebook Page. Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, 3 P.M. at Hugoton Cemetery, Hugoton, KS.
Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton oversees arrangements.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paul's-Robson Funeral Home
314 S Van Buren St
Hugoton, KS 67951
(620) 544-4122
