Nora E. Hill, 95, lifelong Guymon resident, passed away Friday evening, August 28, 2020 at the Morton County Care Center in Elkhart, Kansas.
The daughter of Gus A. and Luella Iris (Burch) Peterson, she was born January 11, 1925 in Texas County, Oklahoma south of Guymon.
Nora and Arthur Hill were united in marriage on September 13, 1941 in Guymon. He preceded her in death on November 11, 2005.
Nora worked several years as a sales clerk with Glen Reck Drug in Guymon and was a homemaker. She attended school in Guymon and was an active member of the Guymon Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Art and two sons, Jerry and Tommy Hill.
Survivors include her son, Gayle Hill of Guymon, four grandchildren: Sydni and Michael Wyroski of Fort Worth, Tristen and Will Lamey of Fort Worth, Traci Dodgion of Guymon and Kara Hill of Dumas, along with several great and great-great grandchildren. Survivors also include one brother, Warren Peterson and wife, Donna of Guymon and one sister, Artheta Maxwell and husband, Larry of Kennewick, Washington.
Graveside services will be Tuesday morning September 1st at 10:00 a.m. in the Elmhurst Cemetery with Lyndol Hale officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 31st between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Nora may be given to the Guymon Church of Christ. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
