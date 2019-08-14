|
Patricia Book, 73, of Guymon, Oklahoma passed away early Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Texas County.
The middle daughter of LaVur and Mary (Skinner) Book, Patricia Diana book was born March 28, 1946 in Two Buttes, Colorado. Patricia attended twelve years of school at Two Buttes and graduated from Business College in Denver. While in school, she worked as a nanny. After graduation, Patricia worked a short time at the Denver Children's Hospital and for many years as a bookkeeper for GEICO Financial. In 2002, she moved to Guymon to be near her sister.
Patricia worked at the Guymon Walmart for several years and for Health Care Innovations as a home care worker. She enjoyed her memberships in the Guymon Lion's Club, Toastmasters Club and the Business and Professional Women's Club. She was a devoted Christian and a member of New Life Christian Center. We are sad for her leaving, but rejoice in her new Heavenly Home.
Patricia is survived by two sisters, Peggy Keenan of Guymon, Alice and husband, Raymond Binder of Lamar, CO, nieces and nephews and their families, Richard Keenan of Boulder, CO, Larry Keenan and wife, Tess of Dumas, TX, Wendy Milburn and husband, Dave Marr of Berthaud, CO, Darren Binder and wife, Ellie of Wilbur, NE. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Viewing will be Thursday afternoon, 4-7:00 PM at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon.
Graveside services will be Friday morning, August 16th, 10:30 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Guymon, with Rev. John Henry, pastor of New Life Christian Center, officiating. As all of Patricia's family is unable to make the graveside services this week, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. All friends are welcome at both services.
Memorials may be given to New Life Christian Center, Loaves and Fishes Food Cupboard or a , c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942. www.hensonnovak.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019