Patricia Mae Kittle


1938 - 2019
Patricia Mae Kittle Obituary
Patricia Mae Kittle, 81, lifelong Texhoma resident, passed away Friday evening, September 27, 2019 at the BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.
The daughter of Walter and Dorothy Pratt, she was born May 12, 1938 on the homeplace, North of Texhoma. 
Patricia attended Texhoma Schools, graduating with the Class of 1957.  She was a homemaker, member of the Texhoma First Baptist Church for 62 years, and Texhoma Keenagers member for 20 years.
She was united in marriage to Lisle Eugene Kittle on May 25, 1963 in Clayton, New Mexico.  Lisle preceded her in death on September 18, 2011. 
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lisle, two sons, William Parmer and Phillip Kittle, sister, Trudy Mills and brother, Jack Pratt.
Survivors include two sons, Walter Ike Parmer and John Kittle, both of Texhoma, Texas, three siblings, Jo Schroeder of Pampa, Texas, Gary Pratt and wife, Pam of Rupert, Idaho and Donna Kuykendall and husband, Ladd of Texhoma, Oklahoma.  Survivors also include four grandchildren: Tim Kittle, Ashley Kittle, Anthony Kittle and Della Tromblee and eight great grandchildren: Aiden, Leah, Phillip, Jayce, Penelope, Mario, Magenta and Maggie.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Texhoma First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Carpenter officiating.  Interment will follow in the Texhoma Cemetery.  Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Patricia may be given to help with final expenses.  Memorials will be accepted at Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
