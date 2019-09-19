|
|
Patsy, Patricia Rose Tyler, was born July 26th 1940 in Oklahoma City. She quietly transitioned the morning of July 21st in Boulder Community Hospital. She lived a full and vibrant life that contrasted with the life-long debilitating effects from Polio that started when she was 10. She leaves her brother Stan and acres of claimed family/friends. Claimed, in the sense of - if you were claimed as a friend you were in her family.
She grew up in Guymon Oklahoma, daughter of Pat and Oliver Tyler, graduated from Guymon HS at the top of her class. She graduated from The University of Oklahoma with both her Undergraduate and Masters degrees. After 2 years working for Ohio State University she spent the rest of her career working in the Housing department of Colorado University In Boulder.
Her interests included travel, local theater and turning every neighborhood she lived in into close communities of friendship, generosity and fun.
There with be two Celebration of Life services, one in Guymon on September 28th at 11:00 at Elmhurst Cemetery followed by a gathering at the First Presbyterian Church's Fellowship Hall for her family and friends. Another celebration will take place in Boulder, the date to be determined later.
Flowers will be appreciated but an alternative way of honoring Patsy will be contributions to Guymon's Presbyterian Discovery Academy school. fpcguymon.com
Elmhurst Cemetery is located on US Hwy. 54 and Memory Lane Guymon
First Presbyterian Church - 310 NW 7th St, Guymon, OK 73942
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019