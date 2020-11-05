Peggy Marie Ritter, beloved mom, Gree, and great-grandmother joined her Lord and Savior on October 25, 2020 at the age of 81.



Peggy and her late husband Billy were residents of Guymon, OK for 50 years before moving to Foyil, OK to be closer to their children.



Peggy was born on July 25, 1939 in Los Angeles, CA to the parents of Walter William Maytum and Irene Grace Bolz Maytum.



Peggy enjoyed many things in life: baking, attending Church at Foyil Methodist Church, lunch with her friends, reading but most of all being with her family.



Peggy is survived by sons, Kenny Ritter, Mike and wife, Lavonna Ritter, all of Foyil, OK; Scott Ritter, Tamaha, OK; daughter, Sandy Marshall, Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren of whom she was so proud Tanner Ritter, Chase Ritter and wife Melissa, Bailey Bridwell and husband Kyle, Sydney Uribe and husband Jesus, Austin Ritter, Cody Marshall and wife Sabrina, Madison Kelleher and husband Braden, and Peyton Marshall; 8 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Henry Ritter of Amarillo, TX; sister in-law Yavonne Maytum, Guymon and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by husband Billy Ritter of 58 years, parents Walter William Maytum and Irene Maytum; brothers Wayne Maytum and wife, Billie Wayne and Lawrence Maytum.



A service will be held on November 14 at Foyil Methodist Church, Foyil, OK.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store