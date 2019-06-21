Home

Henson-Novak Funeral Directors Boise City
700 West Main Street
Boise City, OK 73933
(580) 544-3026
Piedad "Blossie" Rodriguez


Piedad "Blossie" Rodriguez Obituary
Piedad "Blossie" Rodriguez, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Southwest Medical Center, Liberal, Kansas.
The daughter of Modesta and Raymond Encias, Piedad was born May 4, 1930 in Clayton, New Mexico. She was married to Adelaido Rodriguez on September 18, 1945 in Clayton, New Mexico. Blossie lived in Boise City for many years and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Blossie loved music and liked to sing and dance. She enjoyed spending time with family and playing 31 with her great grandchildren.
She is survived by her three daughters, Mercy Love (Randy) of Oklahoma City, Irene Rodriguez and Ida Fernandez of Liberal, three sons, Robert Rodriguez (Christie) of Guymon, OK, Larry Rodriguez (Lupe) of Midland, TX, and Raymond Rodriguez of Winfield, KS. She was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 25 great-great grandchildren.
Blossie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 23 brothers and sisters, 5 sons, 4 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Saturday afternoon, June 22nd, 4:00 PM at Boise City Cemetery with Pastor Damond Burpo officiating. Services are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Boise City and Guymon.
Friend may sign the online guestbook and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on June 22, 2019
