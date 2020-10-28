Raenola Gaye Hanson, of Tyrone, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Wheatridge after a 14 year battle with dementia.



She was born July 14, 1952 in Liberal, KS, to Joel Clint (J.C.) Curtis and Velma May Rains Curtis. She Graduated Liberal High School in 1970. On June 10, 1972, she married Mike Hanson in Liberal, KS.



Raenola and Mike were self-employed and worked together as Panhandle Appliance Service for over 30 years. This often meant late nights working to ensure a family did not lose all of their food due to a down refrigerator or that one had heat through a cold night.



Raenola enjoyed mysteries and puzzles such as John Grisham books, crime series on TV, and game shows such as The Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She would listen to these types of programs while she cooked supper. She spent a great deal of her time taking care of others from her own kids, to grandchildren, to her mother-in-law. She loved music of all kinds and would light up when she heard Elvis on the radio.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her father and mother-in-law, Maynard and Maxine Hanson, her sister, Betty Curtis, her sister-in-law, Leigh Ann Curtis, and her brother-in-law, Larry Hanson.



She is survived by her husband, two daughters, Sheila Alonzo and husband Federico and Charlie Bell and husband Herbert, her sister, Lois Baker and husband Jim, two brothers, Joel Curtis and Steve Curtis and wife Leeann, her sister-in-law, Debra Allemang, two grandchildren, Matthew Brockett and MaKayla Brockett, and many nieces, nephews.



