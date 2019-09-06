|
Raymond Lee McVey, age 63, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Ray was born on July 16 1956 to Raymond Ernest and Lola Winifred (Claar) McVey in Liberal, Kansas. He graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in 1974. He attended Seward County Community College in Liberal. Ray worked for KSCB in Liberal before moving to California. While in California he worked for a TV station before driving a delivery truck. Upon returning to Liberal, Kansas in 2003, Ray drove a truck for National Carriers then went to work for the City of Liberal. He retired in 2015 due to health issues.
Ray was an avid Ham Radio Operator. He loved his Kansas State Wildcats, but most of all loved being "Gramps".
He married Catharine Leree Stefan, Cox, Davidson on October 13, 2018 in Hays, Kansas. The couple made their home in Hays, and Colby Kansas and later in Guymon.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father Raymond Ernest McVey and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Ray leaves behind to survive him , wife Cathy of the home, daughter Amber Meis and husband Brian of Hays, son Skip Cox and wife Desty of Hays, five grandsons Darrick Doeshot of Beloit, Kansas Austin Meis, Remington Cox, Taylon Doeschot and Gunner Cox all of Hays Kansas, mother Lola McVey of Guymon, one sister Marlyn Dyer and husband Phil of Simpsonville, South Carolina , Brother Gene McVey and wife Bobby of Enid, Oklahoma two sisters in laws Joetta Wilson and husband Bob of Libby, Montana and Cora Sue Ellsaesser and husband Jerry of Stover Missouri, one brother in law Gary Stefan and wife Cindy of Goddard, Kansas. Ray is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Victory Center Church at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with Pastor Charles Mendenhall officiating.
Burial will be in the Arkalon Cemetery in Seward County, Kansas
Memorial Donations may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or the Heritage Community with them being accepted at the funeral home. Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. box 1306, Guymon, Oklahoma, 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 7, 2019