Rex L. Danner, 71, lifelong Guymon resident, passed away Monday afternoon, June 24, 2019 at Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas.

The son of Hayden E. and Anna Jean (Grice) Danner, he was born July 27, 1947 in Guymon.

Rex attended Guymon school system and the Victory Center Church. He was a heavy equipment operator the majority of his life and also worked as grader operator for Texas County District #3.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hayden and Jean Danner, a nephew, Brent Schoonover and niece, Jordan Danner.

Survivors include three children: Angela Wilson and husband, Cameron of Noel, Missouri, Kelly Danner and wife, Tracy of Goodman, Missouri, and Sherry Stephenson and fiancé, Brian Morris of Anderson, Missouri. Survivors also include four siblings: Jim Danner and wife, Ruth of Guymon, Barbara Schoonover and husband, Terry of Folsom, New Mexico, Marcia Hollingshead and husband, Keith of Guymon, and Connie Hardesty and husband, John of Guymon; nine grandchildren: Justin Wilson, Johnathan Rosenbohm, Jake Wilson, Jaysen Rosenbohm, Keaton Danner, Jessica Stephenson, Taylor Sprenkle, Stephen Sims, Kristen Stephenson, Kaylie Stephenson and Nicole Danner, and ten great grandchildren: Brynlee and Cullen Rosenbohm, Mariah, Jayden and Ava Rosenbohm, Max Norris and Taelyn Danner, Camden Stephenson, Tinlee and Kensen Sprenkle.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday morning, June 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Victory Center Church with Pastor Charlie Mendenhall and Pastor Terry Grice officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday June 27th between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.

Memorials in memory of Rex may be given to the Victory Center building fund. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald on June 28, 2019