Rhonda Kay Critcher, 60, of Hooker, Oklahoma passed away March 8, 2019 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas.

Rhonda was born September 26, 1958 in Guymon, Oklahoma the daughter of Glenn and Vera Bertha Oxley Grounds.

She grew up and attended school in Hooker graduating from Hooker High School with the Class of 1976. She then attended Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas and OPSU in Goodwell, Oklahoma studying journalism.

Rhonda was united in marriage to Robert Critcher on April 30, 1990 in Stratford, Texas.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hooker, collected teddy bears and love meeting and talking to people. She loved her Lord.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, Robert O. Critcher of Hooker; three sons, David and Angelia White of Amarillo, Texas, Joshua Grounds of Guymon, Oklahoma, and Ryan Joseph Critcher of Hooker; a brother Larry and Thyra Grounds of Guymon, Oklahoma; a sister, Carolyn and Scott Warren of Guymon, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Dawsen Tivis, Avery Clayton, Rachel Marie White, Brianna White and Haley Lynn White.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Hooker Cemetery with Pastor Mike McReynolds officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the and may be left at Roberts Brother Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945.

Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary