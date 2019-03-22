Richard Anthony Hidalgo, Sr., age 71, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Satanta, Kansas. Rosary will be recited at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 by Deacon P. Louis Montoya and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM following the Rosary at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Fr. Joel Bugas as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton. Please visit www.hassfuneralhome.com to view the online obituary and sign the guestbook. Richard Anthony Hidalgo, Sr. was born on July 1, 1947 in Dalhart, Texas to Paul Hidalgo and Cecilia (Vigil) Hidalgo. He lived in Dalhart, Guymon and Phoenix for a few years then moved to Hooker, Oklahoma where he lived for several years and then he moved to Plains, Kansas. Richard worked as a truck driver most of his life. He was an avid motorcycle rider and he was a member of the VFW in Liberal, Kansas. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons; James Hidalgo in 1984 and Conrad Hidalgo in 1986, 2 sisters; Sally Ann Hidalgo and Patsy Norman. Richard is survived by; 1 daughter: April Geary and her husband Heath of Clayton, New Mexico, 2 sons: Richard Hidalgo, Jr. and his wife Christina and Adrian Hidalgo all of Clayton, New Mexico, 8 grandchildren: James Hidalgo, Alex Hidalgo, Drew Hidalgo, Kassie Geary, Koy Geary, Keegan Geary, Lashon Jiminez and her husband Johnny and Jonoven Hidalgo, 4 sisters: Paulette Taylor and her husband Randy, Becky Hidalgo and Rosalie Bolles and her husband Larry all of Duncan, Oklahoma and Carolyn Montoya and her husband Robert of Moore, Oklahoma, 2 brothers: Ronnie Hidalgo and his wife Joan of Hennepin, Oklahoma and Paul Hidalgo and his wife Kim of Hooker, Oklahoma and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary