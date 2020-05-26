Richard Earl "Rich" Robinson, 53, of Tyrone, Oklahoma passed away May 17, 2020 at his home.
Rich was born August 21, 1966 in Liberal, Kansas the son of Earl Patton and Shirley Ann Stalcup Robinson. He attended school and graduated from Tyrone High School with the Class of 1984. He then attended college and later Seward County Community Vo-Tech studying HVAC.
His first job was with People's Natural Gas in Liberal. He later worked as a lease operator for Anadarko and then as a measure tech for Scout Energy Management which he was doing at the time of his death.
He had a business with his father, Pat, "Luck Ace Kennels" where they would breed German Short Hair and trained them. He loved hunting, guiding hunts, horses, trail rides, football and all outdoor activities. He was always working on something, he welded, was a carpenter and an electrician.
Rich was raised in the Baptist church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Earl and Cleo Robinson and grandmother, Lena Stalcup.
Survivors include his sister, Leigh Ann Martin and her husband Tom of Turpin, Oklahoma; two nieces, Laci Murdock and her husband Will of San Antonio, Texas and Lexi Pshigoda and her husband Dillon of Perryton, Texas.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.
Graveside services will be at the Tyrone Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. There will be no public visitation and due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the number of new cases in Texas County those coming to the service are asked to distance themselves at the service and when talking to the family. Masks are suggested.
Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.