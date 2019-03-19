Richard Hardin Dunkerson, 84, former longtime Guymon resident passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 18, 2019 at the Mitchell Co. Hospital in Beloit, Kansas.

The son of Jesse Hardin "Shorty" and Minnie Alpha (Tinch) Dunkerson, Richard was born May 23, 1934 in Guymon, Oklahoma. He attended the Guymon school system and following his high school graduation, Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

Richard and Maurine Carol Alloway were united in marriage on June 23, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas. In early 1958 they moved to Guymon, where they made their home until August of 2008 when they moved to Van Alstyne, Texas to spend their golden years. Richard worked for Michigan-Wisconsin in the natural gas pipeline industry until his retirement in 2008. He and Maurine were active members of the Panhandle Bible Center in Guymon.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maurine on July 24, 2014; his parents, Jesse "Shorty" and Alpha Dunkerson; two sisters: Lovella Hitchcock and Maxine Carpenter; and two brothers: Luther "Dusty" Dunkerson and Robert E. Dunkerson.

Survivors include his three children: Carol Green and husband, Kyle of Manhattan, Kansas, Linda Huffman and husband, Paul of Norman, Oklahoma, and Richard Dunkerson, Jr. and wife, Jan of Van Alstyne, Texas. Richard is also survived by six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; one brother, Terry Ray Dunkerson of Columbia, Missouri along with numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday afternoon, March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Chapel with Jim Jamieson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon.

The Dunkerson family will greet friends on Thursday evening, March 21st from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019