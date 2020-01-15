|
|
Rita G. Sandoval, 94, of Texhoma passed away early Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon.
The daughter of Dan and Ignacita (Salas) Garcia, she was born March 24, 1925 in Mosquero, New Mexico.
Rita and Cipriano Cruz Sandoval were united in marriage on August 5, 1947 in Clayton, New Mexico. The family moved to Goodwell, Oklahoma from Roy, New Mexico in 1947 and then to Texhoma in 1951.
Rita was a homemaker and member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She was also a member of Texhoma Keenagers, enjoyed sewing, crocheting, ironing and cooking and was the head member of the Sandoval Clan.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cipriano on May 26, 1992; an infant daughter, Ignacita Zamora; two sons: Noverto Zamora and Herman Sandoval; three brothers: Albert, Dolores and Phil; and one sister, Veronica.
Survivors include her children: Richard Sandoval of Vega, Texas, Mary Stump of Texhoma, Texas, Mary Agnes Cordova of Tucumcari, New Mexico, Susie Jeffries and husband, Roger of Stratford, Texas, Benjie Sandoval and wife, Rita of Amarillo, Texas, Junior Sandoval and wife, Cheryl of Guymon, Luci Lauer of Texhoma, Oklahoma and Pat Hagelstein and husband, Jack of Roswell, New Mexico; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Jake Garcia and wife, Trini of Clovis, New Mexico along with other extended family and friends.
Rosary will be recited Sunday afternoon, January 12th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Chapel. Funeral Mass will be conducted Monday morning, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Christopher Brashears, celebrant. Interment will follow at the Texhoma Cemetery in Texhoma, Texas.
Memorial donations in Rita's name can be given to the Texhoma Cemetery Fund or the Texhoma Meals on Wheels. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 11, 2020