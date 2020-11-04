1/1
Robert Eugene "Bobby" New
1951 - 2020
Robert Eugene New was born April 9, 1951 in Enid, OK to Robert & Lucille New. He passed away October 15, 2020 in Dallas, TX at his home.

Robert, or Bobby, as those who knew him well loved to call him, was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucille, his grandson Payton Zane Fly and his brother-in-law Calvin Melvin.

He is survived by his daughters, Shadlynn Chapman of Oklahoma City and Jennifer Reser and her husband Mark of Oklahoma City, his 4 grandchildren, Riley Fly of Edmond, OK, Haley Chapman of Craig, CO, Wesley Reser and Isaac Reser of Oklahoma City, OK and his sisters, Diane Melvin and her husband Jesse of Forney, TX, Pat Melvin of Forney, TX and Judy Walters and her husband Jerry of Cedar Hill, TX, and a great many nieces and nephews.

Robert was in the Navy from 1970 to 1974, then moved to Guymon to raise his family. He worked in the oil and gas industry for over 20 years at Cities Service and then Williams Field Services, retiring from there in 1998. He then went on to work as a maintenance man for Apache Trace Apartments and Best Western Townsman until he moved to Dallas in 2003.

A family gathering will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 between 1 and 3 p.m. and New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale, TX.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
